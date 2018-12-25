Kevin Feige Points to Richard Donner’s ‘Superman’ as His Advice to the DCEU

Kevin Feige has spent the last decade becoming one of the most influential figures in entertainment, crafting and overseeing the ultra-successful Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The MCU has changed the game in terms of connecting and building a franchise, while simultaneously, Warner Bros. and DC have struggled to piece together an interweaving universe based on their comics properties. Fans, journalists, and insiders have all pointed to the lack of a Feige-like figure in the DCEU as one of the franchise’s issues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that in mind, Screen Rant recently asked Feige about the state of DC films, and if he had any advice for Walter Hamada, who was recently promoted to oversee the franchise. Humble as ever, Feige didn’t want to tell another company what they should do with their own properties. Instead, he pointed to the DC films of the past as an inspiration for what they could do going forward.

“I always hesitate to come off as the person who is bestowing advice on people. It’s not really what I do. What I do know is, they’re great characters,” Feige explained. “They’re great characters, they’re good comics, they’ve got great history. I’m not shy about saying, Richard Donner‘s Superman I still think is the paradigm by which we all still should follow. It’s all there.”

Donner’s Superman was released in 1978, and featured Christopher Reeve in the titular role. The film has been loved by fans for decades, and remains to many one of the best comic book movies ever made. The movie has an extraordinary balance of light-hearted fun and real, genuine moments of high-stakes and darkness.

Feige has long looked to Superman as a model for the tone of his films, and he clearly thinks that DC should do the same going forward. After all, Superman is their character, why not go back to the basics?