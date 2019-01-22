Kevin Smith Thinks A ‘Batman Beyond’ Movie With Michael Keaton Would Make A Billion Dollars

Kevin Smith is definitely a fan of Aquaman and Spider-Man: Far From Home, but during a recent podcast a proposition of a Batman Beyond movie made him even happier, and it all comes down to Michael Keaton.

During the most recent episode of Smith and Marc Bernardin’s Fat Man on Batman podcast, Bernardin brought up the fact that it was the 20th anniversary of the animated series Batman Beyond. Smith wasn’t floored by the news, though he did add “They should do this as a live-action movie today.”

When Bernardin suggested that they should do it in live-action and get Michael Keaton back, Smith’s eyes got big and he grabbed onto Bernardin’s shoulder.

What you just witnessed was my c** face. That would be f****** amazing. Could you imagine? Oh my God…that movie makes a billion, right there man. If you’re like Michael Keaton’s coming back, people like ‘how is that possible’ and you’re like ‘because he’s Batman Beyond B****’ and people are ‘oh f*** we wanted this our whole lives!’ This is f****** good and I am down with this. When can we go?”

Smith’s favorite Batman seems to be the one from the Animated Series, though he does also enjoy the other Batman films and Batman Beyond. As for Keaton, he made his debut in the MCU thanks to playing the Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming. His character is still around at the end of that film, but we’re not sure if we’ll see him return at some point down the line.

Smith recently expressed his joy about another DC project, that being James Wan’s Aquaman. At the time the film had already grossed $750 million, and Smith’s words ring even truer now that it’s crossed a billion.

“Can you believe, this movie is at about $750 million right now,” Smith said on Facebook. “Aquaman’s going to make a billion dollars. Go back in time and tell somebody that. That Aquaman’s going to make a billion dollars. Makes sense now, because my God, it’s visually sumptuous. Aquaman is everything a movie is supposed to be. When you put down your two bits or 10 bucks or 20 depending on where you go, you want to escape. Take me somewhere. Show me some s*** I’ve never seen before. That’s what you want in a movie. I never mad movies like that, I was like I’m going to show you a convenience store, something you saw probably right before you went to the cinema.”

Aquaman is in theaters now.

