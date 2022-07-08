Kevin Smith Speaks Out on Lady Gaga Playing Harley Quinn in Joker 2





Joker 2 will have Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn and Kevin Smith has offered his opinion on the casting. Scott King from Forbes sat down with the filmmaker to talk about the upcoming sequel. The Clerks director has a bit of zen wisdom to his approach to franchise superheroes. Basically, someone else will always pick up the mantle, so don't get toon stressed about it. For the most part, he's been correct. While the Superman faithful are divided on which actor was the "best" version, there are debates like that across all fandom. Just in the last year, Spider-Man ended up crossing over with previous versions of the Wall-Crawler for an immensely crowd-pleasing affair. There will be multiple Harley Quinns, and that should excite comic book fans rather than upset them. Check out what he had to say down below.

Back in 2019, many people didn't think Joker would become the massive cultural force it ended up being. DC films has been batting around the idea of more projects within Phillips' tone for other characters. He talked about how he got the project greenlit.

Kevin Smith’s thoughts on Lady Gaga potentially playing Harley Quinn:https://t.co/0fZEf5Xvvc — Scott King (@ScottKingMedia) July 8, 2022

"When I pitched them Joker, it wasn't a movie, it was, let's do a whole label," Phillips explained back then. "They shut that down quickly and I get it. Who am I to walk in and start a label at a film studio? But they said, let's do this one."

"Here's the real truth about a sequel," he continued. "While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about…?' But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

Do you think Harley Quinn will be good in the Joker sequel? Let us know down in the comments!