Kevin Smith Reviews New The Suicide Squad Trailer: "Looks Fantastic"

✖

A new trailer for The Suicide Squad dropped earlier this week, giving fans what might be their best look yet at the upcoming blockbuster with hints at Starro's DCEU origin as well as confirmation of Bloodsport's connection to Superman. And while fans were already excited for the upcoming James Gunn film, this trailer is only making the anticipation that much greater - and even fans like Kevin Smith are pumped. During a recent episode of his Fat Man Beyond podcast, Smith declared the trailer to be fantastic, noting that he was still on board for the film.

"Yeah, they haven't lost me, I'm still way in," Smith said. "My favorite moment, hands-down, was Harley Quinn going 'sorry I'm late, I had to go number two.' And there's just something real simple and clean about somebody impossibly pretty saying they just took a sh-t. My kind of comedy. Loved seeing the eye of, it's no longer spoilers, Starro. Oh, I loved seeing King Shark get whipped around by Starro. I am so f-cking there for Starro, but the whole thing looks fantastic man."

Smith isn't alone in his excitement for Starro. A lot of fans are eager to see how The Suicide Squad takes on one of DC's more unusual villains. The trailer suggests that the creature may be part of something called Project Starfish, something that seems to fit in well with writer-director Gunn's previous remarks about using the iconic Justice League villain for the film.

"Starro is hilarious because he’s ridiculous. He’s a giant, cerulean blue starfish, but he’s also f*cking terrifying," writer-director James Gunn explained in an interview with Den of Geek earlier this year. "When I was a kid I thought that was the scariest thing of all time… and I think that exemplifies what this movie is: it is ridiculous and it’s also terrifying, and serious. So he works really well as the villain of the movie— as one of the villains, actually."

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

Are you excited to see Starro in The Suicide Squad? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.