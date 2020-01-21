Krypton’s Cameron Cuffe Discusses Missing Out on Crisis on Infinite Earths

Cameron Cuffe, who played Seg-El on the critically-acclaimed Superman prequel series Krypton, is just as disappointed as fans are that he did not get to appear in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” and took a moment on social media to praise the project, which concluded last week, and to tell fans that he was sorry it didn’t happen. Back during production for “Crisis,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim admitted that they had tried and failed to schedule a cameo for Cuffe, who was busy working on a film project at the time.Cuffe confirmed this in a brief comment he made on Twitter, saying that he was sad he was not able to join the Crisis but is holding out hope that he will get to be a part of a DC project again sometime.

And he invoked the idea of the House of El standing for hope as he shared a familiar image from DC’s history. Had he been able to join up, Cuffe would have been the seventh member of the House of El to show up onscreen (along with the Supermen from Smallville, Superman Returns, and Supergirl, as well as Supergirl and Superman’s son Jonathan).

Here’s what he had to say on Twitter:

“A massive congratulations and thank you to [Marc Guggenheim] and all who made “Crisis on Infinite Earths” happen. The work that has gone into these shows for the past 8 years is staggering and without them forging a path, Krypton would never have come to be. I’m sad I wasn’t able to put on the ‘S’ once more and stand alongside some of my heroes. We tried, we wanted to make it happen, but I had already committed to something and we couldn’t make it work. It happens in this game. You guys know my love for [DC Comics] is endless and hopefully our paths will cross again….If nothing else, we Els have hope.”

The Crisis brought together heroes from various eras of DC’s TV and film adaptations, including Brandon Routh’s Superman (originally seen in Superman Returns), Burt Ward’s Dick Grayson (originally seen in the 1966 Batman series), Tom Welling’s Clark Kent (originally seen in Smallville), Tom Ellis’s Lucifer Morningstar (currently appearing in Lucifer), and Ezra Miller’s version of The Flash, who first appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and has his own solo movie coming up from the director of IT.

Fans can get caught up by watching all five parts of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover on The CW‘s website or app now, or buying them through video on demand platforms. The post-“Crisis” Arrowverse began this weekend with new episodes of Batwoman and Supergirl before launching into new Arrow and Black Lightning today and tomorrow.