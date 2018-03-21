Krypton Close To Pilot Order From SyFy

SyFy is looking to get into the superhero business according to THR with a possible pilot order for David S. Goyer‘s Krypton. The series would be Goyer’s take on Superman‘s origin story, but not in the way you might think.

The narrative would be constructed around the House of El and when they were ostracized from Kryptonian society. Superman’s grandfather would be the primary protagonist, and would follow his attempts to bring equality to Krypton.

The show will be executive produced by Damian Kindler (Stargate SG-1) and directed by Colm McCarthy (Sherlock). No actors have been attached yet, but assuming the series gets officially picked up that shouldn’t be far behind.

DC and Warner Bros. previously tackled Superman’s early days in their hit series Smallville, but a show focusing on Krypton and Clark’s earlier family could be very intriguing indeed.