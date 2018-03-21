Krypton’s Cameron Cuffe Talks Journey Of Superman’s Grandfather

The DC Comics universe – and the origin of one of its most iconic heroes – will be presented like never before in Krypton. The upcoming Syfy series will chronicle the events of the House of El on the titular planet, two generations before the birth of Kal-El/Superman.

With Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the grandfather of Superman, at the center of the series, fans can expect a unique hero’s journey when Krypton debuts on the small screen. Cuffe recently spoke to ComicBook.com about his character’s arc within the upcoming series. Check it out in the clip above!

“Ultimately [the journey] is about the struggle of the House of El and how it redeems its honor.” Cuffe explained. “Very early on in our story, through no fault of Seg’s own, he goes to the very top of the Kryptonian society, this great House of El, and ends up growing up at the very bottom and has to struggle to survive.”

With the House of El having an established history – as well as, of course, a rather noteworthy descendant – within the events of Krypton, Cuffe went on to say that the future results of Seg-El’s actions will come into play in an interesting way.

“There is this legacy at play and he sort of understands it, but it seems very very far away from him because he’s just trying to survive. He’s a hustler. And the story for Seg is how he – how that symbol starts to mean what it means, and how he grows to fill it.”

Fans who are excited to see Seg's journey commence

