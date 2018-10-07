The Internet Thinks ‘Krypton’s Lobo Looks a Lot Like Rob Zombie

The first look at Krypton‘s latest foe arrived earlier this week, and it’s bringing to mind a certain horror icon.

The hit SYFY series recently revealed the first look at Lobo (Emmett J. Scanlan), the fan-favorite bounty hunter who is expected to factor into Season 2. In the days since the photo was released, fans have had an array of reactions, from praising the character’s live-action debut to poking fun at the aesthetic of it all.

One common thread has been to compare Krypton‘s Lobo to Rob Zombie, particularly when the beloved director and musician used to don white face paint on stage. Some of these parallels have been in good fun, while others maybe come across a bit more harshly. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

Excuse me, but this thinks DC or Warner that is Lobo? Seems to be The Undertaker had a son with Rob Zombie.. pic.twitter.com/MesBORIIt5 — ? Rob (@teamrogers87) October 5, 2018

The picture of live action Lobo looks like Rob Zombie from the Hellbilly Deluxe days. — Macy Gray with Pork Chop Sideburns (@WTFisCLB) October 5, 2018

?Frag through the ditches/

And burn all the bastiches/

Rob Zombie deserves royalties for/

Main Man Lobo!? https://t.co/JMAVR5sXjO — McGone [2 CD Remastered Deluxe Edition] (@the_mcgone) October 4, 2018

He looks like a Rob Zombie look-alike after a tornado picks him up and slams him into a Hot Topic, a halloween costume store and then into some old rags. Or like the porn parody version of Lobo – both of those work. https://t.co/mZyy5RFYiA — The ghoul formely known as Steve Climaco (@SteveClimaco) October 4, 2018

