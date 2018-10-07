DC

The Internet Thinks ‘Krypton’s Lobo Looks a Lot Like Rob Zombie

The first look at Krypton’s latest foe arrived earlier this week, and it’s bringing to mind a […]

The first look at Krypton‘s latest foe arrived earlier this week, and it’s bringing to mind a certain horror icon.

The hit SYFY series recently revealed the first look at Lobo (Emmett J. Scanlan), the fan-favorite bounty hunter who is expected to factor into Season 2. In the days since the photo was released, fans have had an array of reactions, from praising the character’s live-action debut to poking fun at the aesthetic of it all.

One common thread has been to compare Krypton‘s Lobo to Rob Zombie, particularly when the beloved director and musician used to don white face paint on stage. Some of these parallels have been in good fun, while others maybe come across a bit more harshly. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

We Can See It

So Specific

A Catchy Tune

Get Some Fresh Air

It’s Even a Meme!

Well Okay

A Good Point

