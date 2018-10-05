‘Krypton’: Emmett J. Scanlan Says Playing Lobo Is More Than a Fragging Honor

Earlier today, DC fans got their first official look at Lobo’s small-screen debut, and it looks like the actor playing him is pretty darn excited.

Emmett J. Scanlan, who will be portraying the fan-favorite Czarnian on Krypton, recently shared the photo of Lobo in costume on his Instagram account, along with a pretty heartfelt message. In the post, Scanlan talks about how much it’s a “fragging honor” to bring the character to life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scanlan, who previously played Jim Corrigan on NBC’s Constantine, will be making his return to the DC TV universe, and it sounds like his portrayal will come under some very specific circumstances.

“We’re really excited to work with Lobo because in the comics he’s such a broad character, he’s an almost ridiculous character and like some people would say how’s he going to work with the tone of the show,” Cameron Cuffe, who stars in the series as Seg, told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “That’s a challenge we’re really excited to work with and I think Seg’s going to be spending a lot of time with him which will be cool.”

Lobo arriving on Krypton will come about at a very particular time, as the show sort of rewrote DC Comcis history in the season finale.

“Kandor didn’t get taken,” executive producer Cameron Welsh told ComicBook.com after the Season 1 finale. “We established and probably repeated across the season the course of events that led to Krypton‘s destruction and ultimately to the birth of Superman. Those events have passed now, and so we’re very much on a different timeline, so that cloud of inevitability that was perhaps hanging over the show, in terms of where it would always naturally end, has lifted. It’s liberating. We’re free from that and even though we’ve been saying it all along, hopefully now people will genuinely see that, on this show, literally anything can happen.”

Are you excited to see Lobo appear on Krypton Season 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 2 of Krypton will debut sometime in 2019 on SYFY.