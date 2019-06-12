Michael Bay’s Lobo Movie Reportedly Still in Development

Today is already proving to be a pretty good day for Lobo fans, as it was announced that SYFY is developing a Krypton spinoff centered around the last Czarnian. According to The Hollywood Reporter‘s announcement about the spinoff, that might not be the only chance for Lobo to be brought into live-action. The article mentions that as the television spinoff is in the works, Warner Bros. “is eyeing the big-bad for a feature film”, and is “developing Lobo as a possible directing vehicle for Michael Bay.”

As DC fans might remember, a Michael Bay-directed Lobo film was announced to be in the works in February of 2018, with Wonder Woman co-writer Jason Fuchs penning the script. In the many months since that announcement was made, no real updates about the film have come about. The news that Lobo would be appearing on Krypton, which was announced at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, made some wonder if the big-screen project had faded into the background.

Of course, there is a chance that things are the same with a potential Lobo film as they were months before, but the notion that it’s still part of the conversation is certainly interesting. Now that the DC Films world is beginning to take a less-connected approach to its slate – including films like Joker, which is completely separate from DCEU continuity – it’s arguably easier now to see how a big-budget Lobo film could fit into the fray.

If the Lobo film does end up becoming a reality, it sounds like it will bring about a pretty inspired take on the fan-favorite character.

“I think when you’re working on comic book characters, especially ones that are near and dear to my heart, like Wonder Woman and Lobo are, you want to create something that’s true to what the original text are,” Fuchs said in an interview last year. “I think Wonder Woman really captures the feeling of — not only the original Moulton Marston comics, but the George Perez run in the late-80s. It feels like reading those comics up on the big screen. So for something like Lobo, without saying too much about it, it’ll feel, I imagine, quite different, because the Lobo comic itself is quite different. What Keith Giffen and Alan Grant put together was something really unique, and hopefully we’ll capture some of that same spirit when we make the movie.”

