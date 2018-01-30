New ‘Krypton’ Key Art Revealed

The release date for Krypton is fast approaching, and Syfy is celebrating with a brand new piece of key art.

The poster, which you can check out below, shows Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) standing on top of the House of El’s crest, holding what appears to be some sort of cape.

Krypton is set to provide fans with a unique take on the titular planet’s mythos, all while injecting just enough of Superman‘s legacy into the show.

“Superman being the most famous superhero of all time, he’s never absent in terms of the tone and the feel, and also the stakes of the show,” Kindler told ComicBook.com. “So, Krypton is a story that everybody believes they know the ending, but this show really aspires to throw all that on its head and, from the very first episode, make people understand that we’re really changing the ending and if you know the ending to story you actually don’t and the stakes have much more to do with the present than the do about the past.

“So it’s less just going back and telling stories about the past and you know the ending than it is about the past and the future colliding and Superman and his very existence being put on the line,” Kindler continued. “It’s a very rich world. It will feel a bit familiar, but it will also be a look at Krypton as a place and a civilization through a lens that you’ve never seen.”

As Cuffe told ComicBook.com last summer, that sort of DC Comics legacy will be balanced with Seg’s own story.

“Ultimately [the journey] is about the struggle of the House of El and how it redeems its honor.” Cuffe revealed back in July. “Very early on in our story, through no fault of Seg’s own, he goes to the very top of the Kryptonian society, this great House of El, and ends up growing up at the very bottom and has to struggle to survive.”

“There is this legacy at play and he sort of understands it, but it seems very very far away from him because he’s just trying to survive.” Cuffe continued. “He’s a hustler. And the story for Seg is how he – how that symbol starts to mean what it means, and how he grows to fill it.”

Krypton will debut on Wednesday, March 21st on Syfy.