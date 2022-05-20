League of Super-Pets Reveals Star-Studded Cast

✖

Hijacking his own "the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change" slogan from Black Adam, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson today shared a teaser for the upcoming League of Super-Pets movie, which included a first look at the star-studded cast list, which stars Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog and Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound. Revealed to the tune of John Williams's classic theme from Superman: The Movie, the reveal teaser also gives us a good look at Krypto in action, as he flies around the screen and a loose approximation of the original Superman credits reveal the new names.

Those names? Well, besides Hart and Johnson, the movie will also feature appearances by actors who are frequently fan-cast in superhero movies but have yet to take one on in the modern era, including Keanu Reeves and John Krasinski.

You can see the video below.

Ladies, gents & children of ALL AGES it’s my pleasure to INTRODUCE our star studded @DCSuperPets cast 🔥@sevenbucksprod + @dccomics = SUPERHERO & SUPER VILLAIN FUN for you & your families worldwide 🌍 Hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change

😊💪🏾⚡️#SUPERPETS pic.twitter.com/4qdaVZYDvx — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 8, 2021

Besides Johnson and Hart, there are no names attached to any of the actors, leaving fans to wonder, at least until an official synopsis is released, what animals will get their voices.

And, of course, everyone wants to know whether Supergirl's horse will have a crush on her, but that's a whole other thing. Maybe a story for the sequel!

The complete cast list for League of Super-Pets includes Johnson, Hart, Kate MicKinnon (Ghostbusters: Answer the Call), Vanessa Bayer (Trainwreck), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Diego Luna (Y Tu Mamá También), and Keanu Reeves (My Own Private Idaho).

League of Super-Pets will be the first time Krypto gets a starring role in a DC project since his self-titled animated series in the mid-2000s, though he has recently appeared in the live-action Titans TV series. A live-action The Adventures of Superpup pilot was shot in 1958, with an eye toward capitalizing on the popularity of the George Reeves-fronted The Adventures of Superman. While Krypto had already been created in the comics (he first appeared in 1955), there was no apparent connection, and the titular pup was clearly not the same breed. The pilot was later released as part of a box set collecting the first five theatrically-releasted Superman movies.

DC League of Super-Pets is set to arrive in theaters on May 20, 2022, going up against films like Mission: Impossible 7 (assuming it still hits its release date, with its recent production delay) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (meaning that Keanu Reeves might have two movies opening opposite one another that day). Given that Super-Pets is an animated family film, though, it should have no trouble carving out its own audience.