DC's Legends of Tomorrow "Bad Blood" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Bad Blood", the tenth episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode will air on Sunday, July 18 at 8/7c and it sounds like it will be a big one for Constantine (Matt Ryan). With Sara (Caity Lotz) back on board the Waverider with the Legends having spent the first portion of the season lost in space, things are getting back to what the team calls normal. For Constantine, however, normal won't be restored until he gets his magic back and that is sending him on a dangerous hunt for the legendary Fountain of Imperium.

But he isn't going it alone in "Bad Blood". The previously-released synopsis for the episode reveals that Constantine will bring Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) with him on his quest, but the quest might not go the way he'd like it to. Spooner finds herself bonding with someone she feels that she needs to protect from Constantine. While that is happening, back on the Waverider, the rest of the team will have their own things to deal with while Sara and Lita (Mina Sundwall) worry about Rory's (Dominic Purcell) health and try to convince him to take things a bit more seriously. And if you've been watching Legends for any time at all, then you already know that serious just isn't Legends' style.

You can check out the official episode synopsis for "Bad Blood" below and then read on for the photos.

THE CYLCE OF LIFE – With Constantine (Matt Ryan) obsessed with getting his powers back, he convinces Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) to join him on the quest to find the Fountain of Imperium. After they find themselves at the end of the Spanish Civil War, Spooner makes an unexpected bond with someone she feels the need to protect them from everyone, including Constantine. Now that they have a special guest onboard the Waverider, Nate (Nick Zano), Zari (Tala Ashe), Behrad (Shayan Sobhian), Gary (Adam Tsekham) and Astra (Olivia Swann) all work together but experience some growing pains along the way. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Lita (guest star Mina Sundwall) are concerned about Rory’s (Dominic Purcell) health, so they try to convince him to take it seriously. Jes Macallan also stars. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Bad Blood" is set to air on Sunday, July 18.