DC's Legends of Tomorrow "Bad Blood" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Bad Blood", the tenth episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode will air on Sunday, July 18th. From the looks of things, the episode will be a big one for Constantine (Matt Ryan). Earlier this season, Constantine was left powerless after the events of "The Satanist's Apprentice". With no accessible connection to magic that he can draw from, Constantine has to seek out a way to get his magic back. That way is the Fountain of Imperium and Constantine is on a journey to find it.

But Constantine isn't going alone. He convinces Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) to go with him, but from what we've read in the previously-released synopsis, Spooner ends up bonding with someone they encounter and feels the need to protect them from everyone - including Constantine. You can check out the preview for yourself below.

The episode will also see the team back on the Waverider having to deal with their own challenges, including Sara and Lita (Mina Sundwall) worrying about Rory's (Dominic Purcell) health. They try to get him to take things a bit more seriously, but this being Rory and the Legends more generally, that’s probably going to be quite the uphill battle. You can check out the official episode synopsis for "Bad Blood" below.

THE CYLCE OF LIFE – With Constantine (Matt Ryan) obsessed with getting his powers back, he convinces Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) to join him on the quest to find the Fountain of Imperium. After they find themselves at the end of the Spanish Civil War, Spooner makes an unexpected bond with someone she feels the need to protect them from everyone, including Constantine. Now that they have a special guest onboard the Waverider, Nate (Nick Zano), Zari (Tala Ashe), Behrad (Shayan Sobhian), Gary (Adam Tsekham) and Astra (Olivia Swann) all work together but experience some growing pains along the way. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Lita (guest star Mina Sundwall) are concerned about Rory’s (Dominic Purcell) health, so they try to convince him to take it seriously. Jes Macallan also stars. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Bad Blood" is set to air on Sunday, July 18.

Have you been enjoying Season 6 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.