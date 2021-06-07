DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Here's Everything You Missed in "The Satanist's Apprentice"

✖

In the episode, Astra is hit with a string of bad luck, with everything going wrong that can. She's also broke, and the house is in disrepair -- and John is off with the Legends, and can't be bothered to stop and fix any of it. Ultimately, she goes into the basement to look for antiques she can sell, but stumbles across her mom's old music journal and a portrait of Aleister Crowley, which has his soul trapped inside of it. Crowley convinces her to free him in exchange for teaching her magic, but the longer their relationship goes on, the more obvious it is that he is manipulating her, sharing only tidbits of information, and trying to get her to help him. Crowley, it is revealed, is obsessed with finding the source of a powerful space magic.

When John comes home to confront her, Astra casts a spell, and John's body is possessed by Crowley, with John replacing Crowley in the portrait. When some of the other Legends come to crash at the house following the events of last episode, they ask too many questions, and Astra traps them inside of household objects. Finally, Crowley tells Astra that in order to teach her true, powerful magic, he needs the soul of a living human. Astra calls over an old man who lives in the neighborhood and had made a racist comment to her at the top of the episode. Before she can take his life, though, she balks, having been talked out of it by the Legends trapped inside of the various household items.

Crowley steps in, though, and tears the man's heart out, stealing his soul and significantly increasing his power. Now, Astra is unable to undo the spell she cast trapping John in the portrait, and also unable to subdue Crowley. He transforms the manor into a Disney-style cartoon castle, making Astra a princess in distress. But she calls on the Legends for help, and John tells her about a spell that Astra's mother had written, which would strip everyone and everything in the vicinity of magic influence. She sings it -- animated princesses have to sing, after all -- and it works, changing the world back to normal, casting Crowley back into the portrait, and restoring the Legends. Unfortunately, it also strips John of his powers. He and Astra decide to figure out how to move forward together.

Throughout all of this, we are periodically cutting back to Sara in space. She meets a man called Bishop, who identifies himself as the one responsible for collecting the various aliens. He wants to create a human-alien hybrid that will allow humanity to exist in any environment, so that they can leave Earth when the resources are depleted and relocate to the stars.

Bishop, with his army of Ava clones, claims to have been the creators of the Avas, and says that none of them have souls, and that Sara is fooling herself if she thinks her relationship with Ava is real. He tells Sara that Avas have synthetic personalities, complete with likes and interests, that he pre-determines, suggesting that any Ava might fall in love with Sara.

While he's ranting about all of this, he cures Sara of her poisoning, but she still won't tel him anything he needs to know. She tries to appeal to the Ava clone acting as her doctor to help her free herself, but the clone says she can't disobey Bishop's orders.

Later that night, though, she returns to free Sara. The two head to the crashed ship, where the Ava clone gives Sara a fuel cell to power it so that they can get away. When they arrive, though, Bishop follows shortly after, revealing that the Ava clone has been working for him the whole time, because he needed Sara to bring him to the ship. While he would have preferred having living specimens, he says, there are computer backups of the chambers that were holding the prisoners, including information about their biology. Sara attacks and defeats him, snapping his neck, but is then hit with a tranq dart from the Ava clone. When she wakes up, Bishop is there again, just fine, and ready to continue their conversation.