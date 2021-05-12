Legends of Tomorrow: "Bay of Squids" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Bay of Squids", the fourth episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode will see Rory (Dominic Purcell) take command of the mission to find an alien, but given that this is the Legends, things won't exactly go as planned. The team will find themselves smack in the middle of the Cuban Missile Crisis, which definitely puts a whole new level of stress on the situation. The episode is set to air on Sunday, May 23.

Meanwhile, it sounds like they'll make some progress in their efforts to rescue Sara (Caity Lotz) who was kidnapped by aliens -- one of them just so happens to be Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman.) You can check out the episode synopsis below and then read on for photos from the episode.

FOLLOWING ORDERS – The Legends are shocked when Rory (Dominic Purcell) takes command and manages to find the location of an important Alien, but he also lands them in the middle of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Ava (Jes Macallan) is eager to question the Alien, but they must steal it back from the Cubans and Russians who think it is bio-warfare sent by the Americans. The team makes the decision to split up, leaving Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) to work together to stop a nuclear disaster alongside JFK while Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) tries to leverage his newfound friendship to stop Castro from starting a war. Meanwhile, with Spooner’s (Lisseth Chavez) help, Rory makes an unlikely deal that could lead him on a solo mission to find Sara (Caity Lotz). Adam Tsekhman, Olivia Swann and Matt Ryan also star. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Bay of Squids" will debut on May 23.