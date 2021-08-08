DC's Legends of Tomorrow "Bored On Board Onboard" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Bored On Board Onboard", the twelfth episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season which is expected to air on August 15. The episode will see the Legends trapped on board the Waverider, trying to occupy themselves with a board game while Gideon, the ship's AI, reserves her energy. Of course, this is the Legends and as one might expect even something as simple as playing board games to pass the time could end up quite the adventure. According to the episode's synopsis, Constantine (Matt Ryan) decides to make the game a bit more interesting which might not be the best plan considering Constantine hasn't exactly been himself since losing his magic and subsequently using a potion given to him by a vampire to bring it back.

You can check out the official synopsis for "Bored On Board Onboard" below and then read on for the photos.

WATCH YOUR BACK – The Legends are ready to get back home, but after Constantine (Matt Ryan) overloaded Gideon, they are going to have to go the old fashion way to preserve the ship's energy. Trying to entertain themselves, tensions start to grow high, so Gary (Adam Tsekham) suggests playing a murder mystery game to pass the time. Constantine decides to make the game more interesting, which makes Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) worried about him but is met with pushback from Zari (Tala Ashe). Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) deal with an unexpected guest that arrives on the Waverider. Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Lisseth Chavez and Olivia Swann also star. Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Bored On Board Onboard" is set to debut on August 15.