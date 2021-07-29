Legends of Tomorrow: Bored On Board Onboard Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Bored On Board Onboard," the August 15 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. In the episode, the Legends are trapped on board the Waverider, trying to keep themselves occupied while Gideon saves her energy. Could this be the setup for getting a live-in-the-flesh Gideon next seson? Seems likely, but with Legends, you can never take much of anything for granted. From the synopsis, it appears this is the Clue/Jumanji episode that the Comic-Con trailer was teasing, which means we can guess pretty easily that the game is going to spin out of Constantine's control.

This has been an interesting season even by Legends standards. It started with Sara (Caity Lotz) being kidnapped by aliens, and followed her through a bizarre adventure involving alien clones and Amelia Earhart. Meanwhile, John Constantine lost his magic after allowing a living painting trick some of his teammates into becoming living Disney cartoons, and had to chase down a new source of magic...just in time to leave the team at the end of the season.

Don't worry, though; Constantine actor Matt Ryan will be back in a different role for the show's seventh season. Because, again, with the Legends it's impossible to ever really know what to expect. After all, it certainly looks like at some point in the next few episodes, we're going to get most of our superhero team tripping on mushrooms. Possibly alien mushrooms.

You can see the official synopsis below.

“Bored On Board Onboard” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

WATCH YOUR BACK – The Legends are ready to get back home, but after Constantine (Matt Ryan) overloaded Gideon, they are going to have to go the old fashion way to preserve the ships energy. Trying to entertain themselves, tensions start to grow high, so Gary (Adam Tsekham) suggests playing a murder mystery game to pass the time. Constantine decides to make the game more interesting, which makes Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) worried about him but is met with pushback from Zari (Tala Ashe). Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) deal with an unexpected guest that arrives on the Waverider. Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Lisseth Chavez and Olivia Swann also star. Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot.

DC's Legends or Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Bored On Board Onboard" is set to debut on August 15.