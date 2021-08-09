DC's Legends of Tomorrow Bored On Board Onboard Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Bored On Board Onboard", the twelfth episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode will air on Sunday, August 15th. After dealing with an alien bowling competition in this week's "The Final Frame", next week's episode of Legends will see the heroes stuck on board the Waverider trying to occupy themselves while the ship's AI, Gideon, reserves her energy. And while a board game may seem like a great way to pass the time, from the looks of things that board game gets very serious very quickly and there are real stakes for everyone involved as things take a dangerous turn.

According to the episode synopsis, Constantine (Matt Ryan) decides to make the game the Legends play a bit more interesting, something that sets off some concerns for Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and for good reason. Earlier this season, Constantine lost his magic and while he went on a quest to find the Fountain of Imperium and restore it, that restoration did not happen. Instead, Constantine has been getting his powers now from a potion given to him by a vampire and that definitely doesn't seem like a good idea.

You can check out the official episode synopsis for "Bored on Board Onboard" below.

WATCH YOUR BACK – The Legends are ready to get back home, but after Constantine (Matt Ryan) overloaded Gideon, they are going to have to go the old fashion way to preserve the ships energy. Trying to entertain themselves, tensions start to grow high, so Gary (Adam Tsekham) suggests playing a murder mystery game to pass the time. Constantine decides to make the game more interesting, which makes Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) worried about him but is met with pushback from Zari (Tala Ashe). Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) deal with an unexpected guest that arrives on the Waverider. Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Lisseth Chavez and Olivia Swann also star. Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Bored On Board Onboard" is set to debut on August 15.