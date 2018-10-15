‘Legends of Tomorrow’s Caity Lotz Excited That Ruby Rose’s Batwoman Is Coming to Arrowverse

The heroes of Legends of Tomorrow may not be part of this year’s Arrowverse crossover, but that doesn’t mean the stars of The CW series are any less excited for the arrival of Ruby Rose‘s Batwoman — especially Caity Lotz.

The Sara Lance/White Canary actor was asked about the arrival of Batwoman during a panel at Fan Expo Vancouver this weekend and Lotz explained that she’s excited and hopes her character will get a chance to interact.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a huge role. Did you see her costume?” Lotz said. “It’s so… I met Ruby at a party in L.A. and I went up to her like ‘welcome to our shows’ and she was so awesome and she seems super, super sweet and we’ve actually been texting and she’s like ‘how do you pee in a superhero costume?’ … so I’m really excited for her to be on the shows. I hope that our characters get to interact it would be a really fun and interesting dynamic. Ava better watch out…”

Lotz isn’t alone in being excited for Rose’s arrival as Batwoman. Fans got their first look at Rose suited up as the hero in an official image released by The CW last week and despite earlier backlash about her casting, response was largely very positive regarding the character’s straight-out-of-comics appearance. And while Batwoman will first appear as a major component of the “Elseworlds” crossover, a Batwoman series is in development for the network that could debut a pilot as early as mid-season. Should a series get picked up, there could be plenty of opportunities for Batwoman and the Legends to interact in the future.

As for Rose, she’s also very excited to be part of the Arrowverse. The actress told Jimmy Fallon shortly after her casting announcement that the importance of the role is not lost on her.

“I get to be Batwoman,” Rose said. “I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional was because growing up watching TV I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero. [Tearing up] I said I would do that and I’ve always had this saying, well not me, Oscar Wilde, which is ‘be yourself because everyone else is taken’ and so I always lived by that motto and the second motto when I came into the industry was ‘be the person that you needed when you were younger’ and I feel like one motto sort of led me to the other and I just kept crying about it.”

Are you excited for Batwoman’s Arrowverse arrival? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The Arrowverse crossover, “Elseworlds”, will take place across three nights, kicking off on Sunday, December 9th on The Flash at 8 p.m. ET. It continues on Arrow Monday, December 10th at 8 p.m. and then finishes up on Supergirl Tuesday, December 11th at 8 p.m. ET.