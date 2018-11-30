‘Legends of Tomorrow’: New Episode Title Teases a Magical MacGuffin

As the fourth season of Legends of Tomorrow screams towards its midseason break, production on the back half of the season has begun. As of today, the show has begun production on episode 13 of this season, and a teaser posted on social media teases a magical MacGuffin is on its way to the time-traveling show.

Legends of Tomorrow co-showrunner Keto Shimizu posted an image featuring the cover of the script for episode 13, and it’s revealed that the episode’s title is “Egg MacGuffin,” surely a play on an egg McMuffin — a wildly popular breakfast dish served at McDonald’s restaurants across the world.

#LegendsOfTomorrrow episode 413 is now in production! Written by @james_eagan and @tyronsaidso and directed by Chris Tammaro. pic.twitter.com/TD5XM3pRpT — Keto Shimizu (@ketomizu) November 29, 2018

With as bizarre as the show’s gotten this year dealing with magical beings from all times and dimensions, don’t be surprised if the team finds itself face to face with a kaiju-size egg. Scrambled eggs courtesy of Mick Rory and his heat gun? Sign us up.

Although the Legends don’t have an episode solely dedicated to a crossover this year, the group’s still slated to make a quick appearance in “Elseworlds,” the Arrowverse’s three-night crossover between The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl in a few weeks.

The Legends of Tomorrow midseason finale — titled “Legends of To-Meow-Meow” — will air on December 10. Its full synopsis can be found below.

IT’S THE RIGHT THING TO DO — After Constantine (Matt Ryan) breaks the cardinal Legend rule, you can’t change the past, he, along with Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Zari (Tala Ashe) try to deal with the ramifications without telling the rest of the Legends.

Even though Zari encourages them to just fix the problem, Constantine and Charlie are determined to find another way, but only continue to make things worse.

Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Ramona Young and Jes Macallan also star. Ben Bray directed the episode written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of Arrow on The CW.