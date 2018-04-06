‘Legends of Tomorrow’ EP Promises “Seismic Upheavals” in Season 3 Finale

Don’t get too used to the status quo yet: according to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow executive producer Phil Klemmer, the series and the team will both look different when season four starts up than they do right now.

During a conversation with ComicBook.com about next week’s season finale, Klemmer promised that just because the show is earning better reviews and more fan enthusiasm than ever before does not mean he plans to take the safe route.

“We’re certainly doing something that would be on par with the seismic upheavals of previous seasons, for sure,” Klemmer said. “Which is really a dumb thing for us to do when we have a show that everybody likes and agrees has found its niche: ‘Let’s totally mix it up!’ I certainly think it makes it more interesting for us as writers, and I think it makes things more fun for our cast as well. The conceit will change and the makeup of Legends will change.”

Season one followed the Legends through time as they hunted the immortal terrorist Vandal Savage, hoping to kill him before he could kill the family of Rip Hunter during an attack on the near future. At the end of the season, Savage died (along with Captain Cold) and the team was met by a representative of the Justice Society of America.

The second season ended when, after battling the Legion of Doom throughout history, the team had to travel back into their own recent past and team up with an earlier version of themselves to beat the villains. That move — interacting with one’s younger self — had been established early on as one of the things that absolutely, positively, must not happen…so at the end of the season, time was broken, resulting in buildings, creatures, and artifacts from throughout history being carelessly mashed together in 2017.

That same phenomenon seems likely to be the setting for this season’s finale, but where do you go from there? Only a Legend knows for sure…!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. Next week’s episode, the season three finale, will feature guest appearances by Matt Ryan as John Constantine, Helen of Troy, Franz Drameh as Jefferson “Jax” Jackson, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, and more.