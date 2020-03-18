Legends of Tomorrow: Fans Are Not Okay With Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford’s Departures

You know, it may surprise some of you to read this, but for a lot of people, it hasn’t been a great week. With hundreds of millions of people around the world in self-quarantine amid a global pandemic, it is not surprising that Legends of Tomorrow fans are a little disappointed that their funny, energetic show is featuring an installment this week that says goodbye to its most hopeful character, played by a fan-favorite actor. It’s a big change for the show, and not a welcome one for a lot of people, so there are plenty of people out there expressing their frustration or downright despair to tune in and see Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford leaving the show this week.

There’s some anger, too, both by the fans and on behalf of Routh and Ford, since Routh has been frank about the fact that they didn’t want to leave the series. As we argued previously, while it might be good for Ray Palmer to finish his arc this way, it doesn’t seem like it’s good for Legends of Tomorrow, or for Routh.

“What I try to do at work is go to work, and try to enjoy my time on set,” Routh told Rosenbaum. “You don’t know what the end product is going to be. And I had to go into this — you’re also talking about loss, so we’re going back to that — loss of my family for the last five years, and the character that I played for six years. As you may or may not know, I filmed my last episodes in the Arrowverse and as Ray Palmer, and that was a very traumatic event for me. It was not something I was expecting, it was shocking.”

You can see an Instagram post from Routh below.

We’ve rounded up some of the saddest, angriest, and best responses to Routh and Ford’s departure from around Twitter. Check ’em out below, and keep your handkerchief at the ready.

Lil’ Sloth

I don’t want to see Brandon routh leave!! 😢 #legendsoftomorrow — Lil’ Sloth. (@singinggrande) March 17, 2020

ash

melissa loves lea| nora palmer

Brandon Routh i love you BUT I AM EMOTIONAL — melissa loves lea| nora palmer (@darhkkline) March 17, 2020

Amber-brrr, sir

I just found out that Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford didn’t want to leave Legends of Tomorrow and now I’m crying in the drive-through at the pharmacy. pic.twitter.com/BszThfTLy1 — Amber-brrr, sir (@ElementalAmber) March 17, 2020

Team Brandon Routh/Courtney Ford

The day has come to say farewell to Ray Palmer & Nora Darhk… hope it is until we meet again & not forever… #1 Happily Ever After Ray! LoT S5 E6 Mr. Parker’s Cul-de-sac (March 10, 2020) #RayPalmer #brandonrouth #LegendsOfTomorrow #courtneyford pic.twitter.com/24CfBdrztj — Team Brandon Routh/Courtney Ford (@TeamBrandonR) March 17, 2020

Kamal Zee

Smh @TheCW_Legends made a mistake letting @BrandonRouth go he was the backbone of the whole show — Kamal Zee (@kamalzeee) March 17, 2020

MV

Brandon Routh and literally everyone: Ray and Noras exit was forced



Legends Writers: Its Natural https://t.co/qGH1mCrERG — MV (@MV13650177) March 16, 2020

Alex ??‍♂️ Pick up #GreenArrowAndTheCanaries

This is NOT fair to either Brandon Routh or Courtney Ford, @philklemmer @ketomizu @LoTWritersRoom!!!! They deserve so much better than the way you treated them with this. #LegendsOfTomorrow https://t.co/kjQ0cQFsVm — Alex 🦸🏻‍♂️ Pick up #GreenArrowAndTheCanaries (@Xanderman616) March 16, 2020

Stay Strong

brandon routh and courtney ford did not deserve to get fired from legends of tomorrow, shame on you @TheCW pic.twitter.com/0ztnF2uqWt — Stay Strong (@ShivRoyRoman) March 16, 2020

Imke

@BrandonJRouth @_CourtneyFord_ before I cannot see the letters on my keyboard anymore in between the tears, I wanted to thank you both for putting your entire heart and soul in this show. We will miss you guys and Ray and Nora, so very much. We love you, always. 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/qwjrarrMJO — Imke (@mrsavalance) March 17, 2020

Sara Benincasa

Congrats @_CourtneyFord_ and @BrandonJRouth on your super heroic run on #LegendsofTomorrow. You’re awesome people and talented gems and I’m so glad we have you around on this planet and, you know, whatever other planets we get to see you on in various incarnations. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) March 17, 2020

Mariah｜Darhkatom Got Married!!