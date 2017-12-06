‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Star Officially Exits Series

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the latest episode of Legends of Tomorrow! Continue reading at your own risk…

Legends of Tomorrow has lost another one of its original heroes, as Jax (Franz Drameh) decided to leave the team following the death of his Firestorm partner, Martin Stein.

While viewers may have thought that Jax’s exit was just meant to be a temporary affair, considering he was an original member of the Legends. However, it looks like the move is actually permanent.

ComicBook.com independently confirmed that Franz Drameh has exited Legends of Tomorrow as a series regular, leaving the show without either of its Firestorm partners.

This may seem like a substantial loss for fans of the show, but let’s also remember that multiple characters have been brought in to fill the void left by Jax and Stein. An alternate version of Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller) joined up with the Legends following Crisis on Earth-X, and Constantine (Matt Ryan) appeared to Sara Lance at the end of last night’s fall finale. Both characters will continue to be a part of the series when it returns for the second half of the season in February.

Unlike Stein, the door has been left open for Jax to return to Legends at some point down the road. He told Sara that, if the team ever found themselves in 2017 Central City, he’d be around.