‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Cast Discuss Gorilla Grodd’s Role in “Welcome to the Jungle,” Trailer Released

Grodd lives in this just-released trailer for “Welcome to the Jungle,” next week’s episode of DC”s Legends of Tomorrow, which sees the super-intelligent, psychic gorilla transplanted into the Vietnam War.

Fans will be excited to see more of Grodd after his popular appearances on The Flash, but the Legends’ reaction to dealing with him will likely be some of the most fun on TV next week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He’s Mick, he tries to burn the bloody thing,” Dominic Purcell, who plays Heat Wave, said of his character’s reaction to Grodd at a recent set visit.

“I think for the first few episodes, Zari is just trying to process everything she’s seeing,” added Tala Ashe, who plays Zari. “The telepathic gorilla is a lot. I think she does consider herself a member-ish of the team, so when things like that happen she’s just trying to wrap her head around it and it’s going to take her a while to really be part of them. But she’s also trying to do good and trying to do the mission because she doesn’t really have anything left in 2042.”

You can check out the trailer above the the episode synopsis below.

With Sara (Caity Lotz) out of commission, the team finds a new Anachronism that leads them to the jungles of Vietnam and right in the middle of the war. Ray (Brandon Routh), Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Zari (Tala Ashe) pose as journalists and trek through the jungle when they are lead to time-displaced Gorilla Grodd.

Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) run into someone Rory knows which give a glimpse into his past. Victor Garber and Franz Drameh also star. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Tyron B. Carter.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following new episodes of The Flash. “Welcome to the Junge” will premiere next week, on November 21.