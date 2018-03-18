‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Races to Save the Timeline in “Guest Starring John Noble” Synopsis

The CW has released a new synopsis for “Guest Starring John Noble“, the upcoming seventeenth episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season.

As the episode’s title suggests, the installment will see a somewhat-meta appearance from genre fan-favorite John Noble, who has been voicing the villainous Mallus throughout this season. And while the synopsis does not really indicate how exactly that will happen, it sounds like Legends fans will be excited to find out.

“We figured out a very Legends-like way to actually get John Noble the actor into the show,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim explained earlier this year. “We’re very excited that John Noble will be making a live action appearance on Legends. He’s been voicing our third season’s big bad, Mallus, but he won’t be appearing as the time demon. He’ll actually be appearing as himself. It makes total sense in a Legends-y kind of way.”

Beyond that, it sounds like the Arrowverse’s timeline will be even further in disarray (something we’ve been keeping an eye on throughout this season), causing the team to resort to some unique methods. Apparently, the team will be going up against the general threat of Mallus, a new challenge from Gorilla Grodd, and Amaya Jiwe/Vixen (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) wanting to change the timeline in some fashion.

Could that possibly involve changing the fate of Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor), and possibly leading her down the path of redemption? Legends fans will just have to wait and see.

You can check out the synopsis for “Guest Starring John Noble” below.

SEEING DOUBLE — With the timeline barely stable, the Legends must tackle two anachronisms at the same time to try and keep Mallus at bay. Sara (Caity Lotz) and Rip (guest star Arthur Darvill) team up to stop Grodd (guest star David Sobolov) from going after a particular target leaving Nate (Nick Zano) and Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) to stop Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) from changing her future.

Meanwhile, the Legends think they have found a way to destroy Mallus, but they will have to create an uneasy alliance with one of their enemies. Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell and Tala Ashe also star.

Ralph Hemecker directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c. “Guest Starring John Noble” will air on April 2nd.