‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Neron Possesses SPOILER in “The Eggplant, The Witch, and The Wardrobe”

When it comes to demons, the heroes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow are fairly well-versed. After all, the big bad of Season 3 was the demon Mallus using Nora Darhk as a vessel. This season’s conflict with Neron may be a new demon, but the idea of how demons interact with the human world remains the same. They have to have someone to inhabit. For Neron, that host has been Constantine’s former love, Desmond, but tonight everyone’s favorite demonologist managed to save his former flame — only for Neron to find a new host in an unexpected place.

Neron was on the hunt for a new body tonight. He kidnapped Ava with the intention of taking her for a new vessel, but that plan was thwarted when Constantine, Nora, and Sara find her with Sara heading into purgatory to rescue Ava before it’s too late. This lets Constantine and Nora capture Neron, bringing him back to the Bureau where he’s contained. However, containment isn’t the plan. After Nora tricks Neron into thinking that she will be a willing host for him, the demon leaves Desmond and is promptly ambushed by the combined efforts of Nora and Constantine.

This is where things get tricky. Nora and Constantine are fighting hard against Neron and appear to be winning when a worried Ray bursts into the room. It’s just enough of a distraction that Neron gets the upper hand. However, Nora unleashes her full power, apparently killing Neron at great cost to herself. Desmond is safe, Constantine and Ray are fine, but Nora remains unresponsive after the fight. It’s worth it though, right? Neron’s dead. Victory!

Except…no. As Ray is leaving, he bends down to tie his shoe. A dog approaching him freaks completely out, something very unusual as dogs typically love Ray, something he even mentions. As the episode ends, Ray is heard whistling “Pop Goes the Weasel”. Turns out, Ray isn’t just Ray. Neron survived Nora and has taken Ray as a vessel.

This is something that the show confirms in the promo to next week’s episode something that will present new challenges for the team as well as potentially send Nora back to the dark side should she finally wake up, at least according to showrunner Phil Klemmer.

“We’re going to spend a little time putting Nora into Constantine’s world,” Klemmer said. “She’s been through some real stuff in her life and so we want to remind her and the audience that she hasn’t shed all of the burdens of being Damien Darhk’s daughter and having been a vessel for a demon last season and having been in a death cult and having grown up in an insane asylum. She’s still got a couple of things to work through and we’ve got a pretty good cliffhanger for her that sort of sets up what we might be playing next season that’s not what you’d expect.”

