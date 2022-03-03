Legends of Tomorrow: Nick Zano Has a Message For the Show’s Fans

Tonight’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow served as Nick Zano’s final episode as a series regular, and marked a couple of big turning points in Nate Heywood’s life. Zano, who joined Legends in the season 2 finale, is one of the longest-running members of the team, with only Caity Lotz’s Sara Lance and Amy Pemberton’s Gideon beating him out for the title. In his absence, virtually every trace of the first two seasons is gone from the Waverider, making the move a little bittersweet. The actor did get to leave on his own terms, though, and he has a message for fans of the show.

Zano, who told ComicBook his contract was up, and he wanted to spend more time with the two children that have been born since he took on Minority Report and then Legends of Tomorrow, had words of thanks for fans of the series. He also praised the writers and producers, who gave him the kind of send-off he would want, without him having to pitch ideas.

“Well, first I would tell them thank you. I appreciate them,” Zano told us. “There’s literally no other fan base like the Legends fan base. And I have a really positive feeling that those are fan bases for life, and we collectively can hang our hat on that connection. And it’s been a wonderful, beautiful experience. Because, look, you know our show. It’s like being in the club. It kind of reveals the type of person you are. You’re a person that likes to laugh, but you’re also a person who has a lot of heart. That’s the kind of beautiful thing about our fan base, and everybody who watches the show.”

“And as far as the exits, it’s life. You can’t predict stuff. You feel a certain way, one day you feel another, but my contract was up and I fulfilled my contract and I felt great,” Zano added. “And I felt great with all my coworkers who were like my siblings. I felt great with everybody, past, present, given future. I love everyone on the show. It was so positive. I don’t think I’m ever going to have an opportunity to be in a situation like this, where I can actually say goodbye in a meaningful way, without shows getting canceled, show runners getting fired, actors getting fired. This is the first time that I’ve ever been in this opportunity, to say goodbye to something that means so much to me and a show that means so much to me, so that’s nice.”

You can see the season finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW’s website tomorrow, or buy it on SVOD platforms like iTunes and Vudu.