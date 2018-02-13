‘Legends of Tomorrow’: “Daddy Darhkest” Reveals What Happened to SPOILER After ‘Arrow’ Season 4

Legends of Tomorrow‘s midseason premiere shed a little more light on the dark figure of Mallus and, in the process, revealed what happened to a particular character after Arrow‘s fourth season.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Daddy Darhkest”, below.

Tonight’s episode picked up right were “Beebo the God of War” left off. John Constantine (Matt Ryan) asked Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) for help, explaining that had been tasked with performing an exorcism on a young girl only to discover that the demon inside the girl was not only Mallus (John Noble,) but that Mallus knew Sara’s name. With the Legends on board to help Constantine, they quickly discover that the young girl called Emily isn’t really “Emily.” Instead, the young woman Constantine is trying to save from Mallus is a young Nora Dahrk and revealed what happened to her after her father was killed.

As those fans who have been watching Arrow for the past several seasons know, Nora was left an orphan following the events of the Season Four episode when her mother, Ruve Dahrk, was killed and after her father Damien was killed in “Schism”. After her father’s very public death at the hands of the Green Arrow, we find out that young Nora was placed in the custody of Star City’s Child Protective Services. There her name was changed and sometime in the two years between her father’s death in 2015 and tonight’s episode set in 2017, Mallus possesses her. Constantine explains to Sara and Leonard Snart/Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller) that young Nora was a prime target for Mallus as demons often prey on the vulnerable, and, having lost both her family and her very name, Nora was especially vulnerable.

Nora may have made an easy target for Mallus due to her vulnerability, but that’s probably not the only reason the mysterious dark entity chose her. With Damien being a skilled practitioner of dark magic, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if there was a more significant reason Mallus possessed Norah. After all, we already know that it’s an adult Nora (Courtney Ford) who resurrects Damien allowing him to assemble a new group of villains to create chaos and cause trouble for the Legends. What the end game of that group is, however is something that showrunner Marc Guggenheim has been careful not to spoil.

“Oh, I can’t. Come on,” Guggenheim said last year. “That’s the season. That would be like if a year ago I said, ‘Oh, the Legion of Doom want to get the Spear of Destiny, so they can rewrite reality.’ Suffice it to say, he has a very specific plan and a very specific agenda, and part of the fun of the season, of course, is our slow reveal of what that is.”

Whatever Darhk — and Mallus’ — plan, it’s clearly involved Nora nearly from the beginning and fans will have to keep tuning in to find out how it will all play out.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.