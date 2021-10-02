Legends of Tomorrow Reveals First Look at Matt Ryan’s New Character

The CW released a new poster for the seventh season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow last night and, in addition to giving fans a look at the team in all their Roaring Twenties regalia, it provided a first look at Dr. Gwyn Davies, the character to be played by Matt Ryan. Ryan, who formerly played John Constantine on the show, said goodbye to that character at the end of season six, but there was never any doubt the actor himself would be back: when Constantine’s departure was announced, they also revealed that Ryan would be taking on a new role on Legends.

Few details have yet been revealed about the role. According to the original casting announcement, Davies is characterized as an eccentric scientist from the early 20th century, who might be the team’s only hope next season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The last season ended rather spectacularly — not just with the destruction of the Waverider (seemingly by another Waverider), but with the exit of original Legend Heat Wave (Dominic Purcell) as well as longtime team member Constantine. Ryan told ComicBook at the time that he is ready for the challenge of bringing a new and different character into the world of Legends of Tomorrow.

“I think when these things happen, you break from the character and you go off and you do something somewhere else,” Matt Ryan told ComicBook during a recent interview. “This was the thing that was attractive to me actually, is to create something, and do something, with a different character in the same space. How does that work? And what are the challenges? What are the rewards of that? There’s the fear of it as well. ‘Well, everybody wants to see me do John.’ Or maybe they don’t, but what if they don’t like this new character? But ultimately, that’s not my job to think about whether they like it. It’s about trying to find something that’s interesting and visceral and communicates to an audience.”

You can see the poster below.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns on October 13th and airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. The season begins with the Legends stranded in 1920s Texas, with no access to a time machine and no obvious way home. There is no word yet on which episode will feature the first appearance of Matt Ryan’s Gwyn Davies.