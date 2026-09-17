New Trailer for Final Three Episodes of Lanterns Promises an Epic Conclusion—Watch It Here

Lanterns is entering the backstretch of its season, and HBO wants to keep the show’s hype bubbling until the finale. The network has dropped a new trailer teasing the final episodes of Lanterns; with millions of viewers now deeply invested in the mysteries and potential twists of the show, every frame of this trailer will be dissected as fans try to spot details that hint at any big revelations.

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Watch the Lanterns midseason trailer below, and pay close attention: we can already see several big developments that have us ready to ask a whole new set of questions. Starting with: Is Hal Jordan really as dead as he seems?

Lanterns Midseason Trailer Teases A Jailbreak & A New Threat (Watch)

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Already, there are some key developments that we can spot in this Lanterns midseason trailer:

Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) meet sometime after the battle in Rushville, far enough in the future that John wears the moustache and beard we know he has in 2026. Is this a major reveal in plain sight? Is Hal Jordan really still alive?

John Stewart seems to be interrogating Sinestro in a not-so-official kind of way. Does John pull a jailbreak?

John and Sheriff Kerry Kane (Kelly McDonald) team up to solve Hal’s murder, but John also fistfights Kerry’s husband, Billy (Jason Ritter), and some of his buddies. Are the surviving Macons friends, foes, or both?

Speaking of the Macons: Noah Macon is spotted dominating on the same football field where Hal is found dead. Put a pin in that…

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Hal Jordan is seen getting brutalized while asking some mysterious figure “What are you?” There’s definitely a new alien threat that will be revealed – one that even an experienced Green Lantern like Hal hasn’t seen.

Are those “Blackest Night” references in the trailer just lore farming, a hint at the major DC event of the same name? Or just a carefully measured trigger aimed at fans?

We’ll find out the answers to all these questions (and likely will have new ones) as Lanterns’ final episodes air on HBO and stream on HBO Max.