New Trailer for Final Three Episodes of Lanterns Promises an Epic Conclusion—Watch It Here

Lanterns is entering the backstretch of its season, and HBO wants to keep the show’s hype bubbling until the finale. The network has dropped a new trailer teasing the final episodes of Lanterns; with millions of viewers now deeply invested in the mysteries and potential twists of the show, every frame of this trailer will be dissected as fans try to spot details that hint at any big revelations.
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Watch the Lanterns midseason trailer below, and pay close attention: we can already see several big developments that have us ready to ask a whole new set of questions. Starting with: Is Hal Jordan really as dead as he seems?
Lanterns Midseason Trailer Teases A Jailbreak & A New Threat (Watch)
Already, there are some key developments that we can spot in this Lanterns midseason trailer:
- Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) meet sometime after the battle in Rushville, far enough in the future that John wears the moustache and beard we know he has in 2026. Is this a major reveal in plain sight? Is Hal Jordan really still alive?
- John Stewart seems to be interrogating Sinestro in a not-so-official kind of way. Does John pull a jailbreak?
- John and Sheriff Kerry Kane (Kelly McDonald) team up to solve Hal’s murder, but John also fistfights Kerry’s husband, Billy (Jason Ritter), and some of his buddies. Are the surviving Macons friends, foes, or both?
- Speaking of the Macons: Noah Macon is spotted dominating on the same football field where Hal is found dead. Put a pin in that…
- Hal Jordan is seen getting brutalized while asking some mysterious figure “What are you?” There’s definitely a new alien threat that will be revealed – one that even an experienced Green Lantern like Hal hasn’t seen.
- Are those “Blackest Night” references in the trailer just lore farming, a hint at the major DC event of the same name? Or just a carefully measured trigger aimed at fans?
We’ll find out the answers to all these questions (and likely will have new ones) as Lanterns’ final episodes air on HBO and stream on HBO Max.
Forum Conversation: LANTERNS EP 4 MANHUNTER REVEALGo to Forum
“Atrocitus” huh LOL
We don’t know how Hal knows — the ring could have told him. We DO now that Hal is not in the habit of checking in, and he goes “with his gut”, so he could just be reacting to his perception of the information he has. The ring could have detected another ring being used when John has his test, and knowing he hasn’t exactly been a model corps member and his age now being more and more a factor, plus his ego… it’s more than likely his behaviour is all driven by assumptions (they are trying to replace me) that just happen to be partially correct, therefor (in his eyes) reinforcing the prospecting telling him all he thinks he needs to know.
What I do love about this show is it leverages the Rashomon storytelling style of telling one even from the perspective of different characters (sometime unreliably), and every time we are told what we “already know”, we actually learn more about what really happened. The answers are most likely right in front of us, it just hasn’t clicked (by design) from the right perspective yet.
Yeah, my comment wasn’t praise (per se) about John’s method — just pointing out their very different approaches — which I feel adds to their disconnect since they aren’t communicating motives. They could actually learn a lot from each other (both for this case, and how to be better Lanterns) had they not been played against each other by Lianna.
Personally, I don’t think time matters (narrative-wise) in relation to one or several Manhunters. They have no real individual personality or motivation outside their human cover, and since we’ve already been introduced to who they are and what they did, having one, three or ten hiding in the town, or hell — the whole town — would need little more setup. All the things you mention can be covered easily in the remaining four episodes, while also revealing half the town (for instance) are Manhunters seeking refuge from those searching for them. What If that is what Abin Sur discovered? Not one, but a colony of them — having Zoe as the narrative’s “representative” for them — and that way providing their exposition.