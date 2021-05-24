DC's Legends of Tomorrow: "The Satanist's Apprentice" Preview Released

✖

The heroes of DC's Legends of Tomorrow got hit with a major status quo change Sunday night when Mick (Dominic Purcell) took the Waverider with the alien Kayla into space to look for Sara (Caity Lotz) prompting the rest of the team to head to Constantine's (Matt Ryan). But it's not just the Legends who are dealing with a reality shift in the upcoming episode "The Satanist's Apprentice". Astra (Olivia Swann) is now mortal and trying to live a mortal life and from the looks of things in a newly-released preview, they aren't going so easily. Life on Earth is, well, hell in comparison to actual Hell, at least for Astra. You can check out the preview below.

In addition to Astra trying to deal with her newly mortal life and the challenges it brings, in space, Sara will finally meet the person who is behind her abduction. While Gary (Adam Tsekhman) was one of the aliens that actually did the abducting, there's someone else who ordered it so it will be very interesting to see who is actually behind it all -- just as it will be interesting to see how Sara deals with that information and what her next move toward trying to escape and make her way home will be. Lotz will also direct the episode.

You can check out the episode synopsis for "The Satanist's Apprentice" below.

"BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR – With Astra (Olivia Swann) now a mortal, she finds it hard to adapt to the real world with no guidance from Constantine (Matt Ryan). Frustrated and lonely, Astra makes a new friend who promises to help her, but her eagerness for the easy way out could have some real repercussions for those closest to her. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) meets the person responsible for her kidnapping and tries to convince others to help her escape. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, and Shayan Sobhian also star. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Ray Utarnachitt."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Sunday nights on The CW. "The Satanist's Apprentice" will debut on June 6.