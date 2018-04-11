‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Fans React to “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly” Season 3 Finale

The Legends of Tomorrow Season Three finale was tonight, and it was full of surprises as the heroes faced off with the time demon Mallus in a final, epic showdown.

How epic? Well, the team not only ended up in the Old West with Jonah Hex (Johnathon Schaech), but Helen of Troy (Bar Paly) showed up transformed into a highly trained Amazon warrior, Jax (Franz Drameh) came to lend a hand and revealed he has a family now, and when the Legends finally figured out how to utilize the six Zambesi totems correctly so that they could take down Mallus — thanks, in part to Nate (Nick Zano) going on a vision quest of sorts — the team did it in true Legends fashion. The came together to create a gigantic, larger than life version of Beebo who burst onto the scene and promptly decided it was time to cuddle. After all, that’s what giant stuffed animals do, right?

Spoiler alert: Mallus doesn’t like to cuddle. At all.

The episode was more than just giant Beebo and the return of familiar faces, though. Zari (Tala Ashe) and Jonah had a bit of a flirtation, there were a couple of great moments between Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes McCallan) and a bittersweet goodbye for Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), too. Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) made a selfless choice to save his daughter and even Ray (Brandon Routh) made a few surprising choices. It was a lot to take in, so much so that Twitter exploded with fans reacting to the various shenanigans that went down when the Legends went up against Mallus.

Read on for our round up of some of the best reactions to Legends of Tomorrow‘s Season Three finale. Praise Beebo.

@grumpasaurus17

? only the Legends would argue over Mallus’ name #LegendsOfTomorrow — Alison (@grumpasaurus17) April 10, 2018

@zachaaron28

Zari and Jonah Hex is the team-up I didn’t know I needed until now#LegendsOfTomorrow — Zachary Wierschke (@zachaaron28) April 10, 2018

@MultiGayShipper

I’m that ending was not okay with me! No “I love you, too Sara” #AvaLance Amaya is gone.. Zari appears to like men?! Really WTH just happened?? Is it me or? #LegendsOfTomorrow — LadyLover (@MultiGayShipper) April 10, 2018

@berg_nygma

BEEBO WANT CUDDLE I’M ON THE FLOOR #LegendsOfTomorrow — RENEW GOTHAM FOR A SEASON 5 ALREADY FOX?❓ (@berg_nygma) April 10, 2018

@FCRebeldesBH

@LegendsLightnin

I know that Beebo fighting Mallus scene was supposed to be really serious but I was just laughing the entire time cause I couldn’t get over Beebo ? #LegendsOfTomorrow — Kate ?️‍? (@LegendsLightnin) April 10, 2018

@ChocMilkSheikh

Beebo Vs Mallus one of the most ridiculous fights you’ll ever see! And I loved every moment watching it ? #LegendsOfTomorrow pic.twitter.com/E2GS8ZCALj — Shuj (@ChocMilkSheikh) April 10, 2018

@Bec_Heim

This is literally one of the most insane things I have ever seen on television in my life and I can’t believe it. God bless you, #LegendsOfTomorrow — Bec Heim (@Bec_Heim) April 10, 2018

@zariscanary

@ask_Steven

If I can’t buy a 12″ Beebo action figure complete with Kung Fu grip by tomorrow then the CW has dropped the merchandising ball. #LegendsOfTomorrow — Steven Grade (@ask_Steven) April 10, 2018

What did you think of “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly”? Let us know your reaction to the Legends of Tomorrow Season Three finale in comments!