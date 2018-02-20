‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 3 Has Wrap Party

UPDATE: While DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has already held their wrap party for cast and crew, the show’s season is not yet officially complete. It is not an uncommon practice for TV shows to have a wrap party before the series is fully wrapped, in order to accommodate the schedules of actors who wrap early, and/or have other obligations following the season’s completion. We apologize for any confusion.

It looks like the third season of Legends of Tomorrow has officially wrapped production, and the cast is celebrating in a pretty adorable fashion.

Caity Lotz, who plays Sara Lance/White Canary in the fan-favorite The CW series, recently shared photos of herself and her co-stars Tala Ashe and Maisie Richardson-Sellers at a “pinball and snow wrap party.” You can check it out below.

Pinball and snow wrap party season 3! pic.twitter.com/lQ8AwYmmsz — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) February 18, 2018

It’s safe to say that Legends has undergone plenty of changes since the newest season officially began. Ashe joined the show, playing Zari Tomaz, early on in the season, while Firestorm actors Victor Garber and Franz Drameh departed from the show by the midseason finale.

Thankfully, that spot on the Waverdier has since been filled, with The Flash‘s Keiynan Lonsdale taking his role of Wally West onto the show.

Along the way, Legends has brought us plenty of time-travel shenanigans, a fight scene scored to ’90s R&B, a stuffed animal deity, and the Arrowverse return of John Constantine (Matt Ryan). And thankfully, the show still has eight more episodes left in this season, meaning there is plenty more for fans to enjoy – including the return of Constantine later this season.

“When [Darhk] was first mentioned in Arrow, there was obviously some connection between him and John,” Ryan told ComicBook.com of last Monday’s episode, “Daddy Darhkest”. “And then with everything that happens in this episode, it does leave the door open a bit. There is obviously some other kind of relationship that they’ve had or backstory that goes on between him and John, which there is potential to explore.”

