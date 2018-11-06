‘Legends of Tomorrow’: “Wet Hot American Bummer” Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview from “Wet Hot American Bummer”, the fourth episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season.

As the name – and the promo – suggest, the episode will see the team serving as counselors at a summer camp, as they try to hunt down some sort of swamp monster. Given the various team dynamics that we’ve already seen this season – particularly with John Constantine (Matt Ryan) – there’s no telling just how eventful that could get.

“I’ve been playing this character now for four years.” Ryan explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “And it’s great to kind of get to explore this character in this context, with all of these guys, and all these different relationships. And it’s great to still be playing John after all of this time.”

The photos also hint at a larger role for Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), a magical fugitive who debuted in this week’s episode. As fans saw, she is expected to cause a bit of trouble for the team — and not just because she happens to look like former team member Amaya Jiwe.

“I’m playing Charlie this year, which is amazing.” Richardson-Sellers explained in an interview with ComicBook.com. “She is a magical fugitive who slipped through with the magic that we started with the breaking of Mallus. She is a prankster, she’s cheeky, she is definitely a rebel child. She’s like this rock, tough chick. But obviously, she resembles Amaya, so that challenges the Legends. And we’re sort of seeing ‘Why is she here? What does she want?’ And because she is a magical creature, which is exactly what they’re trying to stop, what are they going to do with her?”

“It’s amazing, like finally I get to join in on the jokes.” Richardson-Sellers continued. “I feel like Amaya always had to be the mom of the situation, like telling everyone off, and ‘We have to remember what’s right!’ Whereas this new character, she doesn’t care what’s right. She just wants to do what’s fun, and what’s going to benefit her the most. And so in many ways, she is the opposite of Amaya, and for me as an actress, that’s the dream, to play diverse roles. So I’m really excited about that.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Wet Hot American Bummer” below!

“MEMORIES FOR A LIFETIME

When the Legends discover that kids at a summer camp have disappeared, Sara (Caity Lotz), Ava (Jes Macallan), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) find themselves as the new camp counselors. At camp, Ava struggles to get along with the kids, but Constantine whips up a potion that helps Sara and Ava bond with the children. Luckily, the team finds clues to the whereabouts of the missing kids, but the battle to save them leaves one member in bad shape.

Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Zari (Tala Ashe) are tasked with watching the fugitive and Rory finds a kindship with their “prisoner.”

Maisie Richardson-Sellers also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Tyron B. Carter.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.