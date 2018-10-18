‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Maisie Richardson-Sellers Teases Her New Character for Season 4

Legends of Tomorrow is set to have a pretty eclectic ensemble in its fourth season — including a new twist on a familiar face.

ComicBook.com got a chance to chat with Maisie Richardson-Sellers during this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con, where she teased what’s to come with the new character that she’s bringing to the show. While Richardson-Sellers played Amaya Jiwe for the past two seasons of the show, she will be mixing things up by portraying a “magical fugitive” named Charlie.

“I’m playing Charlie this year, which is amazing.” Richardson-Sellers explained in the interview, which you can check out above. “She is a magical fugitive who slipped through with the magic that we started with the breaking of Mallus. She is a prankster, she’s cheeky, she is definitely a rebel child. She’s like this rock, tough chick. But obviously, she resembles Amaya, so that challenges the Legends. And we’re sort of seeing ‘Why is she here? What does she want?’ And because she is a magical creature, which is exactly what they’re trying to stop, what are they going to do with her?”

As fans will remember, Amaya’s storyline was essentially brought to a close in Legends‘ Season 3 finale, although those involved with the show hinted that Richardson-Sellers would not be leaving the show. And as it turns out, having Charlie enter the fold will shake things up in quite a few ways.

“It’s amazing, like finally I get to join in on the jokes.” Richardson-Sellers revealed. “I feel like Amaya always had to be the mom of the situation, like telling everyone off, and ‘We have to remember what’s right!’ Whereas this new character, she doesn’t care what’s right. She just wants to do what’s fun, and what’s going to benefit her the most. And so in many ways, she is the opposite of Amaya, and for me as an actress, that’s the dream, to play diverse roles. So I’m really excited about that.”

And of course, there’s the nature of Nate Heywood/Steel (Nick Zano), who sparked a romantic relationship with Amaya over the course of their time on the Waverider. While there’s no telling exactly what the dynamic between Nate and Charlie will be, Richardson-Sellers hinted that it will be fun to find out.

“I’m excited to see what comes of that.” Richardson-Sellers added. “I think it’s going to be very nuanced, because she knows the history [of Nate and Amaya]. So she could use that to her advantage if she wants. And I think with Nate, it’s going to be hard for him to separate the two. And maybe Charlie is still attracted to Nate? Who knows? So I think it’s going to be very detailed and really fun to play.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.