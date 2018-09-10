‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Sara and Constantine Have a Heart-to-Heart in New Season 4 Still

Legends of Tomorrow‘s band of misfits is only going to grow in Season 4, and we just got a look at what that will look like.

Variety recently released a new still from Legends‘ fourth season, which sees Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) and John Constantine (Matt Ryan) doing some sort of magic in a jungle setting that has already been teased. You can check it out below.

It’s unclear exactly what Sara and John are up to in this scene, but it’s safe to assume it could be major, seeing as the team is set to take on a slew of “magical fugitives” scattered across history. Even as John has been teaming up with the Legends in the past, it sounds like this predicament will put him even more out of his element.

“What’s great about John in this situation is it’s a bunch of characters where we don’t know how they’d interact.” Ryan told ComicBook.com during this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con. “So that’s being discovered and created. So that’s a new, kind of wonderful, angle and dynamic for me as an actor playing John. Kind of discovering those things in the moment.”

“Wherever John goes, there’s conflict.” Ryan continued. “He brings his bag of tricks, but he also brings his emotional baggage with him. And he’s someone who, as we know, will sacrifice his best friend for the greater good. So he has his own motives and his own goals. So to bring him into this world, it’s like ‘What happens?’ And that’s the most interesting thing about doing this character in this context.”

While Sara and John will be putting their brief tryst aside, it sounds like the team captain will be put in a unique situation, as her relationship with Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) is getting more and more serious.

“This season, Sara finally is starting to build a life that has some meaning.” Lotz told ComicBook.com. “Like, she has something to live for now. Before, it was always like she had nothing to lose. And now, all of the sudden, she’s got this hot chick she’s really in love with, making some future plans. And that’s not easy when you’re on a time ship.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.