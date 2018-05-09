‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Showrunner Teases Betrayal in Season 4

It’s been less than a month since Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season wrapped up, but it sounds like fans should be ready for some changes when the show starts back up.

In a recent interview with TVLine, Legends showrunner Phil Klemmer hinted that a member of the team could end up betraying the team at some point in the show’s upcoming fourth season — and the consequences could be major.

“I think we’re ready to maybe have some real betrayal within the ranks of the Legends,” Klemmer revealed. “Things have gotten really tranquil, so next season I do want the Legends to sort of turn against their own. And I don’t want these to be cosmetic plot shifts, I want them to have consequences that will be lasting and that will affect the DNA of the show.”

While the team endured quite a few changes in the season three finale – namely, the death of Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) and the departure of Amaya Jiwe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) – this notion of not slowing things down certainly seems to fit with the show.

“We’re certainly doing something that would be on par with the seismic upheavals of previous seasons, for sure,” Klemmer told ComicBook.com before the season three finale. “Which is really a dumb thing for us to do when we have a show that everybody likes and agrees has found its niche: ‘Let’s totally mix it up!’ I certainly think it makes it more interesting for us as writers, and I think it makes things more fun for our cast as well. The conceit will change and the makeup of Legends will change.”

And as fans have already seen, Legends isn’t hesitant of making those changes here and there. Fan-favorites John Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have both been promoted to series regulars, which is sure to create some new storytelling opportunities.

“We wanted just a counterpoint to our Legends.” Klemmer said of Constantine’s larger role. “Personally, I can’t imagine Constantine having quarters on the Waverider. I want to keep him Constantine. I don’t want to ever have a scene of him having to do his laundry because to me, guys like Constantine, they always have clean clothes. Who knows where they come from? I don’t want to see that scene.”

Are you excited to see what’s next for Legends of Tomorrow? Which team member do you think could end up betraying the team? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Legends of Tomorrow season four will debut sometime next season on The CW.