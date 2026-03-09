My Hero Academia Confirms Release Date & Time for the Anime’s Real Finale

My Hero Academia’s TV anime run came to an end with its eighth and final season last year, and has now set a proper release date and time for its real final episode coming later this Spring. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON made its debut last Fall, and saw Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes end the long war against the villains. But when the final episode came to an end, fans of the manga knew that it wasn’t the true finale given that series creator Kohei Horikoshi actually continued the story with an official epilogue.

When My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON ended last year, it revealed that the anime was actually going to continue with an anime adaptation of Horikoshi’s epilogue story. Coming later this May as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, My Hero Academia‘s new special will serve as the true finale for the anime as it takes on that final story material following Izuku and the others in their now adult hero lives. Titled “More,” a release time for the special’s drop in Japan has been set.

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The new anime epilogue is titled “More,” and is based off of My Hero Academia Chapter 431, a special epilogue story that Kohei Horikoshi included with the physical release of the manga’s final volume (months after its original ending in Shonen Jump magazine). My Hero Academia Episode 170+1 will be airing in Japan on May 2nd at 5:30PM JST, and thankfully the new special has already confirmed it will be streaming with Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan in the United States and other territories.

The final episodes of the My Hero Academia TV anime saw Deku and the others finally defeat All For One and Tomura Shigaraki to end the long war against the villains. Deku made some huge sacrifices, and it was revealed in the final episode that he decided to go an entirely different route for his future. But with the final minutes also teasing Deku’s pro hero career, this new special is going to show off much more of this future that fans are excited for the most.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Along with this new episode sharing a new look at the time skip future for Deku and the other heroes, My Hero Academia has quite a few plans for the rest of the year. With the franchise now celebrating the 10th anniversary of the anime’s original debut, there are several major events schedule for it to help commemorate the occasion. Not only is there a huge fan event in Japan coming later this Spring, but there’s also a concert tour kicking off around the world too. There’s plenty to look ahead to.

My Hero Academia is also airing new episodes of its official prequel series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, this Spring. Season 2 of the spinoff is rounding out its final few episodes, and has already tackled some major missing arcs that fans of the original really need to see to get the full picture of the story. Because after this new special hits later this Spring, this really is going to be the end of a long road.

