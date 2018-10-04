‘Legends of Tomorrow’ EP Teases Season 4’s Big Bad

It sounds like Legends of Tomorrow fans should expect the unexpected when it comes to the show’s newest Big Bad.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Phil Klemmer previewed what fans can expect with the latest season of the hit The CW series. While one might expect the main foe of the season to be rooted in magic, Klemmer hinted that that might not be the case.

“We were really interested in seeing how human beings without super powers react to this onslaught of magical beings,” Klemmer revealed. “So we wanted to find everyday evil and institutional evil, looking at people who are good and take a turn for the sinister. The magical creatures are so crazy and over the top that we wanted to make our big bad a little more human-scaled. I’m talking a little bit around the punchline here – we’ve seen doppelgangers, but we’ve never had the Legends fracture as a group. We wanted to challenge those kinds of bonds this season.”

While Klemmer has hinted at the Legends potentially betraying each other in Season 4, these new comments do add a bit of context to it all, as well as open a whole other can of worms. The season will already bring a new doppelganger of sorts of Amaya Jiwe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), a magical fugitive named Charlie. But it certainly sounds like the Big Bad could be another familiar face entirely, something that would line up with the show’s darker tone in Season 4.

“Ironically it made it much darker,” Klemmer said of the addition of Magical Fugitives. “It made it much more morally ambiguous. When you’re trying to fix history, you can argue about how it needs to be done but you have to fix it. With magical creatures, you’re asking big questions like do they belong in our world? Is this really our world to police? We spent a ridiculous amount of time debating morality for a show that’s a time-traveling action comedy. Is it fair to put a Minotaur in a cage at the Time Bureau? None of these things exist, but we’re asking if a Minotaur has a soul and conscience.”

“We are far more interested in finding a nuance in these monsters and turning myths and legends on their heads,” Klemmer explained. “We are finding out what fairytales got wrong about various magical creatures and monsters. Some of the ones that are supposed to be magical are murderous and vice versa.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.