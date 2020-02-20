Legends of Tomorrow Cast and Crew on If a Key Arrow Character Could Return

Legends of Tomorrow – and the rest of The CW’s roster of Arrowverse shows – are currently operating on new ground following the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. The reality-shattering crossover led to some pretty major changes to the franchise’s overall canon, including the resurrection of quite a few previously-dead characters. One of the most shocking returns – which was revealed in Arrow‘s series finale – was Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne), the father of Laurel Lance/Black Canary (Katie Cassidy) and Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz). While Arrow‘s run might be in the books, the question remains if Quentin could factor into Sara’s adventures on Legends of Tomorrow, something that the show’s cast and crew were recently asked during a Q&A with press.

“We do not currently have plans to bring him back,” co-showrunner Keto Shimizu explained. “We’re totally open to it, because I’ve worked with Paul Blackthorne and he’s a phenomenal actor. I adore him, so yeah, we’re totally open to it, but we have not set anything yet.”

While there might not be an official plan for Quentin’s return, Lotz has hinted that there could be a reference to him in one of Legends’ later post-“Crisis” episodes.

“Whether it make the cut or not, I did sneak a line in about Sarah’s dad in the finale,” Lotz revealed. “So hopefully… because I was like, we didn’t hear it. I was like, ‘Hey guys it’s a separate show, you know?’ It’s hard but I was like, ‘Sarah’s dad is back to life, so maybe we should mention it.’ I don’t know. But yeah, the timing part is very off from when it starts airing so late.”

Quentin previously bit the dust during Arrow‘s Season 6 finale, when he was tragically killed in a fight against Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo). Sara did briefly cameo during that episode to be with Quentin in his final hours, and Lotz did express a desire to further deal with the ramifications of her TV father’s death.

“It’s something I think that could come back at any time, kind of,” Lotz told reporters in 2018. “Because, obviously, when someone you love like your father passes away, that’s something that will affect your whole life. So even though we haven’t dealt with it now, I still think it’s possible that we would revisit it, but we haven’t yet. There’s so much to do in this season and in this world, and so many characters. It’s hard to fit it all in there, but I’d like to. I’d like to.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.