‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Releases “Beeboverse” Teaser Poster

After months of waiting, Legends of Tomorrow finally returns to television screens tonight. If a new poster is any indication, then fans can expect the new episodes to be just as zany as ever.

The official Twitter account for Legends recently shared a teaser poster of sorts, which replaces the faces of the show’s entire ensemble with Beebo. You can check it out below.

Enter the Beeboverse. DC’s #LegendsOfTomorrow returns tonight at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/qHfTz03MvV — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (@TheCW_Legends) April 1, 2019

While this isn’t the first time that the furry blue god has worked his way into the show’s promotional material, the show essentially parodying itself is a bit of a delight. As fans will remember, Beebo factored into the Season 3 midseason finale, and has been embraced as a part of the Arrowverse’s lore in the time since.

“When we first, that script was Legends‘ first kind of deep dive into craziness and I remember shooting that with all these Vikings and we’re in this like amazing period gear and everything is very like… and then you just see Nate and Amaya having this blue fuzzy doll like sneaking in the background and I remember we all turned and were like ‘we just…did we jump the shark? There’s no coming back from there, really.’” Caity Lotz, who stars as Sara Lance/White Canary said at a convention appearance last year. “And it’s right. There was no coming back from that but in the better. I think that it was kind of a gamble and it worked and Beebo’s the lead of the show.”

And while it’s unclear exactly what the rest of Season 4 has in store, the show has already been renewed for the 2019-2020 season, and is believed to factor into next year’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in some way.

“People are already talking about crossover 2019,” Legends showrunner Phil Klemmer teased last year. “We’re on standby. I don’t know how that will work. There’s already a loose shape for it even though this year’s crossover isn’t done by a long shot. I was happy to have sit this year out just because we only have 16 and our run of episodes was so tight and integrated. It’s always a blast but it’s a departure. I’m glad we got to do a straight run this year.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.