‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Star Ramona Young Is A Fan On and Off-Screen

It only took a romantic dinner with Gary (Adam Tsekhman) to make it happen, but Mona Wu (Ramona Young) is joining the Time Bureau on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

During this week’s episode, Mona was having Thanksgiving dinner with Gary, presumably her favorite customer at her food-delivery service, when a number of magical creatures broke out of containment at the Time Bureau and she ended up saving the day by knowing what to feed them in order to pacify the beasts. That was enough to earn her a job when Director Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) and Department of Defense liaison Hank Heywood (Tom Wilson) arrived in time to see it — but when asked how she knew so much, Mona said only that she reads a lot — a line that was echoed by Young recently.

“Mona kind of lives in like a world of her own,” Young told reporters on the set of Legends last week. “And she’s kind of nerdy, kind of geeky. I wouldn’t say that she’s exactly happy with the direction of her life, that her parents kind of set her out to live. So she kind of builds her own world of fantasy through reading and doing fanfic and stuff like that.”

That is a characterization that stretches from Mona to Ramona, as you can see by exploring her social media pages.

“I myself, in real life, am a huge fan, and Constantine is my favorite,” Young said. “He’s my spirit animal, that’s what I tell people. So it’s great playing a character that I can relate to that way, where she’s such a huge fan of magical creatures. And in real life being a fan of the show and tweeting and instagramming a lot with viewers.”

While she herself is into Constantine, Mona is apparently a big fan of romance novels — presumably the pulpy, cheesy kind that we have seen Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) writing.

“She’s very into reading romance novels, which could be I guess fanfic. And reading into stuff that even Rory writes,” she teased, and then followed up by saying that Mona is a “huge fan” of Mick’s writing.

We will have to see how that plays out…!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of Arrow on The CW.