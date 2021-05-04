Legends of Tomorrow "The Ex-Factor" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "The Ex-Factor", the third episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode, which will air on Sunday, May 16, will see the Legends continue to track down aliens that have been released into the timeline thanks to Sara Lance's (Caity Lotz) attempt to return home to Earth after having been kidnapped by aliens in the Season 5 finale. This time, things will take the team to 2045 where Zari (Tala Ashe) ends up entering a popular singing competition. The episode will also see developments in Zari's relationship with Constantine (Matt Ryan).

"We will see John Constantine in a new and more mysterious state than ever before…happy," executive producer Grainne Godfree told TVLIne. "Astra is no longer in Hell and John is cautiously optimistic about where things are with Zari."

Of Zari, Godfree added, "Although she and John are both cool customers who keep their feelings close to the vest, it’s clear they have a chance at a real relationship here, but first, they will have to battle aliens intent on taking over Earth, Zari’s status as a social media celebrity, and John’s own personal demons…"

You can check out the episode synopsis below and read on for photos.

ON THE BIG STAGE – The Legends find themselves in 2045 trying to defeat an Alien warrior which leaves Zari (Tala Ashe) no choice but to enter a popular singing competition. Ava (Jes Macallan) has finally had enough of Rory’s (Dominic Purcell) behavior and with the encouragement of Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), gives him some tough love. Sara (Caity Lotz) finds herself struggling after being attacked but someone familiar helps her to keep searching for refuge. Meanwhile, Zari and Constantine (Matt Ryan) have a much-needed conversation with each other. Nick Zano, Adam Tsekham, Olivia Swann, and Shayan Sobhian also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Tyron Carter.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "The Ex-Factor" airs on May 16.