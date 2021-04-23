Legends of Tomorrow EP Teases Constantine's Romance With Zari

✖

By the end of the fifth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, an unexpected couple had emerged in Zari Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and John Constantine (Matt Ryan). Yeah, Zari 1.0 was still with Nate (Nick Zano), but she's trapped in the Wind Totem now, and it's time for the audience to spend some time exclusively with Zari 2.0. That means out with the Nick/Zari love affair and in with John and Zari. It works out more or less perfectly for Constantine, who is living his best life as the sixth season of Legends kicks off in May. The character has his soul back, Astra is safe from Hell, and he's got feelings for Zari.

According to comments from one of the producers, we'll meet the characters in that state, just as we left them -- but that doesn't mean they have clear sailing ahead. After all, both of them come into the relationship with a lot of baggage.

"We will see John Constantine in a new and more mysterious state than ever before…happy," executive producer Grainne Godfree told TVLIne. "Astra is no longer in Hell and John is cautiously optimistic about where things are with Zari."

Of Zari, Godfree added, "Although she and John are both cool customers who keep their feelings close to the vest, it’s clear they have a chance at a real relationship here, but first, they will have to battle aliens intent on taking over Earth, Zari’s status as a social media celebrity, and John’s own personal demons…"

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre ... space aliens.

After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy... Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”), Grainne Godfree (“The Flash”), Keto Shimizu (“Arrow”), James Eagan (“Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Hellcats”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow will premiere on May 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.