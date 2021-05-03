Legends of Tomorrow: The Season 6 Premiere Isn’t The Last Fans Will See of Bowie

Tonight’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, appropriately titled “Ground Control to Sara Lance,” saw the Legends scrambling to overcome their hangovers and locate the Waverider’s captain, who had been abducted by aliens at the end of last season’s finale. Unfortunately, nobody on the team knew that at first, or had seen where she went. After a The Hangover-style search through ’70s England, the team finds themselves face to face with a young David Bowie, who had been watching The Smell perform the night before and noticed the lights in the sky on the way out of the venue.

This isn’t the first time a major historical figure has shown up on Legends, of course — all of last season centered on the team battling some of history’s worst people. It’s also not the first time for a rock legend, since the team met Elvis back in season 3. And that, apparently, gave the producers some ideas.

“I can’t wait for you to hear, we actually recorded a studio version of a fake Bowie song that was inspired by Sara’s abduction that hopefully we’ll be able to put up online sometime,” executive producer Phil Klemmer told ComicBook, adding, “But yeah, we’ll get the full Bowie story later on.”

Whether that’s just in the song, or whether fans will get another episode in which he’s featured, is anybody’s guess at this point.

That said, it seems as though Legends is set to look at its musical choices a little differently this season.

“We realized that we had all these little nuggets, like incomplete songs, and there’s not much you can do with them,” Klemmer said. “So this year we decided that every little kind of song that was featured, we would actually go into the studio, record it, finish it, master it, all that. And so yeah, we’re hoping to put out an album of music from this season, because later on we have a singing cowboy, we have a reality show competition from the future in which I think nobody’s going to be surprised to learn that Zari Tarazi takes a turn at the microphone. And so we actually have almost an album’s worth of material that we’re going to try to get out into the world.”

And, don’t worry: it seems like they’re going to find a way to include the punk-rock version of “Mister Parker’s Cul-de-Sac” in any potential release.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will premiere tonight at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.