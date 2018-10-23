‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Fans React to “The Virgin Gary”

Legends of Tomorrow returned for its fourth season tonight and just when you thought the ragtag team of misfit heroes couldn’t get any zanier, The CW series took things to a whole new and magical level — and fans loved every second of it.

Before we get too far, possible spoilers for “The Virgin Gary”, tonight’s Season 4 premiere of Legends of Tomorrow below.

Tonight, the Legends got a very rude awakening. Those mystical creatures Constantine (Matt Ryan) warned them about at the end of Season 3? They really were on the loose and the first one the team encountered was a sparkly and decidedly homicidal unicorn literally from hell. The mystical, rainbow spreading creature showed up at Woodstock, goring people and eating hearts.

Of course, dealing with the hell beast unicorn meant Constantine had to team up with the Legends, much of the team got accidentally high off the unicorn’s “Sparkle Sauce” and, well, Gary took one for the team. There was also some really epic “AvaLance” moments, a moving moment where we learn more about Zari’s (Tala Ashe) past, and a big tease at just how dark things might get for the Legends this year.

As you might guess, the internet loved it and had some pretty amazing reactions. Fans too to Twitter in force to share their thoughts about every absolutely insane moment of “The Virgin Gary” and we’ve rounded up some of our favorites. Want to see what Legends of Tomorrow fans thought about tonight’s Season 4 premiere? Read on for some of the best ever responses to “The Virgin Gary”. Just beware the unicorns.

Not so magical.

Screwed things up for the more magical …. OH SHIT THAT UNICORN JUST MURDERED THAT WOMAN!!!! #legendsoftomorrow — ᗩsh Kay (@Ashkayk) October 23, 2018

Super gayin the BEST way.

#LegendsOfTomorrow is the GAYEST show EVER! There’s literally a sparkly rainbow unicorn at Woodstock! ??️‍??? @TheCW_Legends — LesbianFuckinJesus (@sarafuckinlance) October 23, 2018

This seems legit.

We were thinking more like twelve…

Wow, #LegendsOfTomorrow is starting off the season with the weird at an eleven. — Geek Prime (@Geekprimex) October 23, 2018

Too good

I can’t even tweet. It’s too good. #LegendsOfTomorrow — the virgin kel (@Carmw4ycorp) October 23, 2018

OTP

Constantine x Gary no going back for me #LegendsofTomorrow — ??Lyly with a Bat?? (@lilywithav) October 23, 2018

Get back to work, Gary!

Valid question.

Gary’s nipple was bitten off…WTF IS THIS SHOW COMING TOO?!? ?#LegendsOfTomorrow pic.twitter.com/rLA1Vd4L87 — Cindy ⊬♎️? (@hippielilicaxo) October 23, 2018

Everyone, just get in your feels now.

OMG ZARI IS WATCHING HER MOM PUSH HER ON THE SWING IM DYING!!! IM NOT CRYING YOU ARE!!! ??? #LegendsOfTomorrow — Brendan (@ZariFanboy) October 23, 2018

We all want to hug Zari

Too real.

Zari talking about things about to change for the worse feels too real with current events as they are. #LegendsOfTomorrow — PaperSpook (@PaperSpock) October 23, 2018

We are all Beebo’s children.