‘The Flash’s Violett Beane on Appearing on ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) officially made it onto the Waverider in tonight’s Legends of Tomorrow – and one of his fellow speedsters will soon join him.

Violett Beane, who plays Jesse Quick in The Flash, was asked about her upcoming appearance on Legends during an interview with TVLine. Considering how awkwardly things ended when Wally and Jesse last interacted – with Jesse essentially breaking up with him virtually – Beane hinted that their reunion will be partially fueled by sort of unfinished business.

“There’s a bit of [Jesse feeling like she owed Wally a chance to see her again].” Beane explained. “You see Wally and Jesse together in a room, and things are not what you expect them to be. And… that’s about all I can say! [Laughs] It’s going to be cool and, I think, pretty surprising for the audience.”

At the moment, there’s no telling exactly how Jesse makes her way back into these proceedings, especially considering this cryptic quote from Beane. But her foray into Legends will be her second Arrowverse appearance of the year (thus far).

This week, about two weeks before “Necromancing the Stone” airs, Beane is expected to appear in the fifteenth episode of The Flash‘s fourth season, “Enter Flashtime”. The episode will see Jesse, Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp) and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) being stuck in a sort of frozen dimension of time, as they attempt to stop a bomb from blowing up Central City.

Even then, Jesse entering the world of Legends is somewhat delightfully unexpected, considering what we already know about “Necromancing the Stone”. The episode already has a lot on its plate, between the return appearance of John Constantine (Matt Ryan), and the episode’s title possibly referencing the show’s newest form of time travel. Having Constantine and Jesse Quick be involved in the same episode is not something than most fans would have immediately clamored for, but it’s just the kind of mini crossover that Legends has excelled at over the years.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.