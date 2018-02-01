‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Evokes ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ in “Here I Go Again”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Here I Go Again,” the February 19 episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

In the episode, which is inspired by the Star Trek: The Last Generation episode “Cause and Effect.”

During a Q&A with reporters back in October, showrunners Phil Klemmer and Marc Guggenheim and star Tala Ashe (who plays Zari on the series) discussed the episode.

“We blow through our production money and then some every year with our crossover, so [we have] the infamous ‘bottle show’ which always turns out to be great, but it’s also driven by ‘How could we do it all on our standing sets for as cheaply as possible?’” joked executive producer Phil Klemmer.

“It’s our Groundhog Day episode, and Tala’s at the center of it,” his fellow EP Marc Guggenheim added.

“I was warned by the writers’ room. ‘You’re going to be in every single scene,’” said Ashe.

“…And every single scene, you’re going to have to do eight different ways!” Klemmer ended for her.

In “Cause And Effect,” The Enterprise finds itself entering a time anomaly; they see a crisis looming and work to avert it, but fail; the craft is destroyed, and the crew would have died, except that time gives them numerous “do-overs.” The catch? The crew have no idea what is happening and each time are trying to advance their understanding of the situation without the benefit of the knowledge they might have gained in previous attempts.

In the world of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, there has always been a rule: in order to preserve the stakes of the show (and the continuity of the universe in it), time-travelers cannot just declare a mulligan and go back to try the same thing again. It was doing so at the end of Legends of Tomorrow‘s second season that resulted in the seriously-damaged timestream the team faces this time around.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

After the team returns from a mission, Zari (Tala Ashe) finds herself trapped in a time loop that results in the Waverider blowing up over and over again. Zari soon begins to suspect that the answer to stop what is happening might lie hidden among her fellow shipmates’ secrets. But in investigating them she starts to understand her place on the team.

Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominc Purcell, Nick Zano, Maise Richardson-Sellers, Nick Zano and Keiynan Lonsdale also stars. Ben Bray directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Morgan Faust.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW beginning February 12. “Here I Go Again” will debut on February 19.