This Limited Edition Batman Jacket Won’t Break the Bank

A year ago, a line of officially licensed, Justice League-themed leather jackets hit the market priced at $174.99. That’s not a bad price for what you get, and they’re still available if you’re willing to spend the cash, but Batman fans might want to consider this new faux leather option. It looks great and it’s an individually numbered, limited edition of 5000. Plus, it will only set you back $99.99 with free US shipping.

The biker-style jacket is officially licensed by DC and features two front pockets, two interior pockets, and a limited edition numbered label on the tag. You can reserve one here with shipping slated for December in sizes S to XXXL.

On a related note, it may seem like it’s a bit early to start thinking about holiday sweaters, but if you want to get the really nice knitted designs, now is the time to pre-order them. That having been said, this year’s crop is starting to trickle in, and the DC Comics collection is just one of the many options to choose from.

The designs for Wonder Woman, Superman, and The Flash are among our favorites, and there are several Batman options available – most of which are actually knitted as opposed to a simple print on a sweatshirt.

Finally, time is running out to reserve the highly anticipated Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition Blu-ray box set which is slated to arrive on October 30th. At the moment, it’s available to pre-order on Amazon for $101.61 (10% off).

If you are unfamiliar, the box set includes three mini Funko Pop figures of Batman, Harley Quinn, and the Joker as well as all 109 episodes of the series (Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures) on Blu-ray and digital, the animated feature films Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman and Mister Freeze: Sub Zero, a deluxe art book, and loads of special features.

